Block party planned to highlight community garden

It’s a resource that many don’t know about and Activate Allen County is going to change that.
The Jackson Street Community Gardens will be the site of an upcoming block party. The event is a chance for residents from all around Lima and Allen County to come out and see this community effort of growing fresh homegrown produce. The afternoon will be full of positive family-friendly events to promote getting to know your neighbors.
Activate Allen County’s Josh Unterbrink explains, “Our South Jackson Community Garden is a great community center where we’re trying to let people know bout it. We have opportunities for you to have your own garden right where you live. We want to bring some attention to the community to let people know our South Jackson Community Garden is there. We have programs happening through the summer there.”
The block party will be Saturday, July 24th from 11 am to 1 pm at 200 S. Jackson Street in Lima, OH. The event is free and open to the public. There will be live music, a food distribution from the West Ohio Food Bank and Children’s Hunger Alliance, health screenings, raffles, and more.