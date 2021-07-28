A blood drive was held at Elida High School on Wednesday.
The Elida Future Farmers of America (FFA) students sponsored a blood donor day with the American Red Cross. The blood drive was held in the Elida High School Gymnasium.
Students from the Elida FFA hosted the event from 12PM-6PM, welcoming those who had an appointment as well as walk-ins. The students stated that they wanted to do what they could in order to help address the need for blood both locally and nationally.
The American Red Cross announced an emergency need for blood amid an ongoing severe blood shortage earlier this week, stating that blood donations will be critical to meet hospital demand.
The red cross further states that they have been distributing about 12% more blood products to hospitals across the United States compared to the same time period last year. In order to meet the growing demand, the red cross estimates that they will have to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day.