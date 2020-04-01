Update: The blood drive at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds is maxed out on the number of donors they can take. Please visit the American Red Cross website to see upcoming blood drives.
The American Red Cross faces a shortage as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Todd James with the West Central Ohio chapter of the American Red Cross says around 7,000 drives have been canceled. That means they are receiving about 200,000 fewer donations. This is from drive locations like schools and different businesses being closed. But if you would like to make a blood donation, there is upcoming drives in the area.
