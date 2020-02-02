Bluffton American Legion honor the lives of four chaplains who scarified their lives

The Bluffton American Legion Post 382 and one area church came together to recognize four chaplains who sacrificed their lives to help others. Dozens of people attended the Sacrifice of Four-Armed Forces Chaplains during World War II service.
During the service, the legion officials explained the story of February 3, 1943. On that day USS Dorchester ship was torpedoed and four chaplains- a Jewish Rabbi, a Roman Catholic Priest, and two Protestant ministers gave out live belts, even their own to American servicemen. As the ship sank they calmly placed their arms on one another's shoulders and bowed their heads and prayed.
“They gave up their lives and they gave some peace to those that were suffering and about to lose their lives and it’s really a strong reflection of what the bible tells us,” said Fred Rodabaugh, Bluffton American Legion 2nd vice commander.
This is the 77th anniversary of the sinking of the ship.