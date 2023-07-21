Bluffton Area Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to the village's new Discovery Days

​BLUFFTON, OH (WLIO) - Discovery Days are coming to downtown Bluffton.

The Bluffton Area Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the town's businesses to organize a Discovery Day every fourth Saturday through the fall. The event is open to everyone interested in exploring the village's shopping, food, services, and pop-up activities. The event will include a farmer's market and a "Cares and Coffee" session. The activities will be held on Main Street in downtown Bluffton.

"We also have a number of businesses, this month we have 12 businesses that are participating. They'll have in-store specials and if you visit their store you get a ticket for a prize drawing if you purchase something from their store. For every $10 you spend you'll get an additional ticket up to your first $100," said Jim Enneking, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce.

Discovery Days will be on July 22nd, August 26th, September 23rd, and October 28th on Main Street in Bluffton.

