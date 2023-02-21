Press Release from the Bluffton Schools Athletic Department: On Wednesday, February 15, 2023 Bluffton’s Girls Basketball coach Eric Garmatter coached his final game as a Pirate. He is stepping down after 28 years of coaching basketball and serving the Bluffton community. He started his career as the JV Boys basketball coach during the 1995-96 season and took over as Varsity Head Girls Basketball coach in 2011-12. Coach Garmatter finished his head coaching career with a record of 164-114. Coach Garmatter earned NWC Coach of the Year Honors for the 2018-19 season, and won a Northwest Conference Title the same year. Coach Garmatter is an invaluable member of the Bluffton Athletic Department who conducted himself with dignity and class. It is with heartfelt gratitude that we say Thank you to “Garmey” for the countless lives touched and years of service to Bluffton. We wish he and his family all the best.
