Bluffton community honors veterans and fallen soldiers on Memorial Day

Bluffton’s American Legion taking time this Memorial Day to remember those who died on foreign soil and in their hometown.
The community gathered in Maple Grove Cemetery among the graves of the fallen soldiers to talk about the importance of this holiday and to honor those servicemen and servicewomen who made the decision to serve. Roughly one percent of Americans have served in one of the branches of the military and organizers want people to never forget the sacrifices that they have made to preserve our freedom.
“We in the United States value our veterans, especially the veterans that have passed away during war and all that they have done,” says Bob Amstutz, Post Commander, American Legion Post 382. “It’s just a must to be able to honor those who have passed on.”
Also, during the service, two Air Force F16s out of Toledo did a fly-over to be part of the Memorial Day service.