September 18, 2023 Press Release from the Bluffton Police Department: The Bluffton Police Department will be holding a dedication ceremony for their new Fallen Officers Memorial this coming Saturday September 23rd, 2023, beginning at 10:00AM. The memorial will be placed in front of the Bluffton Town Hall on N. Main St and the ceremony will take place along Main St in front of the memorial. We invite the public to attend this dedication and see the new memorial as it is unveiled during the ceremony. This memorial has been designed to honor those officers that have died in the line of duty while serving the Bluffton community as members of the Bluffton Police Department. The Officers that will be honored on this memorial are: Owen O Grandstaff E.O.W. March 26, 1927; Frank Herrmann E.O.W. September 5th, 1929; and Dominic M Francis E.O.W. March 31, 2022.
