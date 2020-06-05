Bluffton pool to reopen but only to the residents of the village, for now

The hot summer days are setting in and the Village of Bluffton Community Pool is opening up just in time for some swimming, but not without some changes.
As we see more and more places open their doors for the first time since COVID hit, rules and regulations that are given to follow from the state have created unique problems.
The manager of the Bluffton pool says she’s excited to be able to open, and believes that the guests will follow the COVID safety rules, but she will have to limit who comes to the pool. The max capacity is at 125 people, and only people who live, work, or go to school in Bluffton will be allowed at the pool as of now.
Jennie Wilson, the manager of the Bluffton Pool says, “The people who live in the Village pay Bluffton village taxes, and that’s what goes to the maintenance of the pool, and so we wanted to include them first. We are going to be looking at it overall every week just to kind of see, can we increase that number? Can we increase the area?”
She says that those restrictions might change, as she understands that people from other areas come to the Bluffton pool every summer. This Sunday, June 7th, will be the first day the pool is officially opened. Find the Bluffton Community Pool on Facebook for updates.