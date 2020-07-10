Bluffton Public Library to open to the public by appointment-only

The Bluffton Public Library will be opening up to the public again after months of only offering curbside pickup and drop-off through the pandemic.
Starting this Monday the 13th, the Bluffton Library will be expanding their curbside pickup hours and will also start booking appointments to reserve 30-minute slots of time inside the library. Some features of the library will not be available, like browsing through magazines, but they have also added new features to keep up with sanitation.
Jessica Hermiller, the director at the Bluffton Public Library says, “We’re trying to be as accommodating as possible. I know everything is so new right now, so I am just trying to provide as many services as I can, to as many people as I can, as safely as I can.”
To book an appointment at the library, you must call at least one business day in advance. They are still asking that all returns be made at their 24-hour outdoor book drop. To see the expanded library hours, or for more information, visit blufftonpubliclibrary.org.