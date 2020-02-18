Bluffton students talking value-based athletics

Bluffton University students heard from an athletics director about upholding value based athletics in a social media world.
That was the title of the forum that was held by David King, who is with Eastern Mennonite University. He spoke about how athletics can fit into the mission and vision of what a university is trying to achieve, and what kinds of values can be established through an athletic program.
King stressed that making sports just about bringing in more students to a school may not be the best thing for a university.
"You add a new sport, you get 20 more students, and that’s where I think sometimes we have moved athletics off to the side of just being the enrollment engine, I think it needs to be much deeper than that," said King.
This was part of the forum series that is held at Bluffton for students and members of the public.