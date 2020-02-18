Bluffton students talking value-based athletics

Bluffton University students heard from an athletics director about upholding value based athletics in a social media world.

Bluffton students talking value-based athletics

That was the title of the forum that was held by David King, who is with Eastern Mennonite University. He spoke about how athletics can fit into the mission and vision of what a university is trying to achieve, and what kinds of values can be established through an athletic program.

King stressed that making sports just about bringing in more students to a school may not be the best thing for a university.

Bluffton students talking value-based athletics

"You add a new sport, you get 20 more students, and that’s where I think sometimes we have moved athletics off to the side of just being the enrollment engine, I think it needs to be much deeper than that," said King.

This was part of the forum series that is held at Bluffton for students and members of the public.

 

Tags

Anchor/Multimedia Journalist

Hello! I am the weekend anchor as well as a reporter for Your News Now! You can reach me with news tips (or just to say hello!) at khonigford@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi. I'm the Digital Content Manager here at Your Hometown Stations, managing our website and social media content. Have a story idea or question for our news department? That's not me, but I can pass it along or you can email them at newsrelease@wlio.com.