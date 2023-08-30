August 30, 2023 Press Release from Bluffton University: BLUFFTON, Ohio—Charlene Coughlin ’05, president of TWIST Creative, will present “Marketing and Mental Health – The Industry’s Impact on Individuals and Communities” for Bluffton’s weekly Forum program.
During the 11 a.m. event on Sept. 12 in Yoder Recital Hall, Coughlin will draw from her leadership of the Cleveland brand and design agency.
The Forum will connect to Bluffton’s yearlong exploration of the theme: Exploring the Continuum of Emotional Wellness.
The presentation is free and open to the public.