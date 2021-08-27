Bluffton University 1st year students move on to campus

Bluffton University first-year students get their college journey started with move-in day.
The incoming freshmen class has around 250 students, which is one of the largest classes the university has ever had. Bluffton University has created the 60 in 6 program, which will give students sixty events over the next six weeks to get more familiar with the campus and meet other students. Last year the university put in place the “Protect the DAM” plan to control the spread of the coronavirus, but they are starting this school year hopeful while still taking a few safety precautions.
“We have really encouraged everyone to get vaccines, but we have not mandated the vaccine,” says Robin Bowlus, Vice President of Advancement and Enrollment Management. “We are starting the semester off by asking everyone to wear masks, when they are indoors, whether they are in classes or indoor facilities for sporting events and things like that. We are monitoring our virus load as we go through the fall semester. We are ready to return to our protect the DAM plan if we need to, but we are going to continue to monitor things.”
The rest of the students will move into the dorms over the weekend, just in time for everyone to start class on Monday.