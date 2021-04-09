Bluffton University and Hospital partner to provide COVID-19 vaccine to students

Bluffton University and Bluffton Hospital partnered together in order to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to students on campus.
The vaccine clinic was open Friday, April 9th, with 300 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine available to administer to students. Any leftover doses will be used on staff members who have not yet received the vaccine.
"The staff, in general, are delighted that we can do this for our students," said Sherri Winegardner, Director of Nursing and Associate Professor at Bluffton University. "It's really significant because we are not only looking to protect our students while they are here on campus but now we feel confident that we can let them back to their home communities safely."
The college vaccine clinic was part of an announcement made last week by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, stating his goal to have colleges start providing the vaccine to students as early as this week.
"By offering vaccinations on college campuses we believe more students will opt to get the vaccine and they'll get it with their peers," said DeWine.
Students were able to schedule an appointment and arrive in the early morning hours to receive the vaccine.
"It is important that making sure that all of us are not carrying the virus forward so that we are not contributing to the development of the variants that are going to keep this ball rolling for the long term," said Winegardner.
Bluffton University students were excited to finally be able to receive the vaccine, with many of them sharing a goal of being able to see family and friends.
"I have family in Canada and the vaccine could be mandatory for traveling... and I like to travel, so I decided to get it today," said Cooper Chang, a Junior at the University.
Sophomore Haley Gill also shared a similar story. She is originally from Indianapolis and faces a six-hour drive round trip from Indianapolis to the University. She says that during the pandemic, she has not been able to see her family as much.
"My grandma lives with us too so it's really hard going home," said Gill. "She is more at risk than my parents."
Gill says it's obvious what she will do first when it's safe for her to go see her family again.
"I'm gonna hug them!"