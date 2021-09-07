Bluffton University attend State of the University forum

Bluffton University students attended the State of the University forum put on by president Dr. Jane Wood.
The president gave students a look into what the university is currently working on, including preparing them for workplaces that have been shaped by new technologies. She also gave students the chance to discuss what they heard in the forum and ask her questions specifically about any concerns that they may have as university students.
"I think it’s really important that our students have a hand in helping to create what it is that they need to know as they grow up and come into this community - 93% of our students live on campus - what are the experiences that are important to them as they start preparing for life and their next job," said Dr. Wood. "How do we could create that with them?"
The president also gave an update on the We Flourish five-year plan and upcoming construction projects.