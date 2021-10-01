Bluffton University breaks ground on Austin E. Knowlton Science Center

A local college celebrates the groundbreaking of a new science building Friday afternoon.
Students, faculty, and community members headed to the heart of the Bluffton University's campus Friday evening. They were there to witness the groundbreaking ceremony for the Knowlton Science Center. The ten million dollar lab building is nearly 20,000 square feet and it will feature state-of-the-art technology. Bluffton University says they're excited for their science students for years to come.
"It's just awesome to be having new construction on a college campus. It shows vibrancy and longevity. We've had science here at Bluffton University since we've started in 1899 so it's just a great opportunity to be part of the visioning and see it come to life," said Robin Bowlus, VP of advancement and enrollment marketing.
Construction on the building will begin next week and they are expecting it to be complete in time for the 2023 academic year.