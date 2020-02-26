Bluffton University holds a Lunch and Learn session

One of Bluffton University's nutrition students showed how to cook a few things everyone can enjoy, all without using any gluten.
The demonstration was part of Bluffton's Lunch and Learn series, where the student puts together a meal and shows members of the public how to make it, all while talking about the nutritional information of the meal.
Wednesday's presenter was Avery Carter, who chose the topic of cooking gluten-free because she has celiac disease and wanted to show people different ways to include people like her.
"I’ve met a lot of people on campus who have family members or a friend that is gluten-free, gluten sensitive, so I'm giving them some options in allowing it to be open to the entire family and not just what can they make that person separately, just make something that everybody will like," Carter said.
The next Lunch and Learn session will be held next month, in March.