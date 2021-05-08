Bluffton University holds in-person commencement to celebrate graduates

Bluffton University held an in-person ceremony in order to congratulate graduates for finishing their education despite a tough year by the pandemic.
The 121st annual commencement was held at Dwight Salzman Stadium in front of a crowd of family members. Students were able to receive their diploma while walking across the stage, all while looking back at a year that provided challenges caused by the pandemic.
"A lot of adjustments... just being able to adjust on the fly, that a lot of the things we had to overcome here," said Plummie Gardner, a Sports Management Major. "It was a lot of growing up, becoming an adult basically. Taking a lot of responsibility for yourself, that's what we encountered here a lot."
But even with the pandemic, this group of 200+ graduates overcame struggles to ensure that they walk across the stage in front of their family members. Now, they look to joining the workforce and start their careers.
"I'm really looking forward to using what I have learned and all of the values that I hold and that I have been able to grow here at Bluffton into the workforce," said Caroline Schutz, a Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages major. "Especially with working with students from other countries, especially young students."
Lawrence E. Milan is a graduate of the Bluffton University Class of 1973. Milan appeared as the commencement speaker, and delivered a message to students about not forgetting what they went through this year, and using that experience to propel themselves forward.
"More importantly, how do we set them up for future success?" said Milan. "and build off of what they experienced this last year. It's nothing to regret, we learn from experience certainly from all of us, and particularly our graduates of today."