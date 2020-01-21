Students at Bluffton University took a deeper look into Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s famous "I have a dream" speech Tuesday morning.
Dr. LaShonda Gurley spoke with the students about different portions of Dr. King's speech and how they relate to some issues we still see today, including areas of bias and privilege. Dr. Gurley highlighted many forms of those issues and ways the students can continue Dr. King's legacy through their actions.
"Counteracting bias - when when we identify bias and we encounter it, how to counteract that, as well as privileges, identifying our blindspots, identifying the different privileges that we have each day, and how do we leverage those privileges to bring a quality inclusion into our spaces," said Dr. Gurley, who is the director of the Bluffton University Center for Career and Vocation.
This presentation was the latest in the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. forum, held every year at Bluffton University.