Bluffton University holds presentation on marketing and mental health

BLUFFTON, OH (WLIO) - A Bluffton University alumni recently spoke to current students at the academic forum about "Marketing and Mental Health".
Charlene Coughlin, the president of Twist Creative, a Cleveland-based media company, shared her insights on the changes in media consumption over the last decade. She also shared her personal story and encouraged the students to use social media responsibly and not let advertisements affect their mental health. Coughlin also advised the students on how to use their online platforms to promote positive information and mental well-being.
"There's constant scrolling, there's constant checking in on friends, and I think that's actually a benefit. They know when something's wrong more often than when older generations do. They can kind of sense in someone's social post. But, they can also identify ways to help identify each other, and that could be through sharing or just starting a conversation more than anything," said Charlene Coughlin.
The next academic presentation, "Living Well while Coping with College", will occur at Yoder Recital Hall on Tuesday at 11 a.m.