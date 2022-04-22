Bluffton University hosts annual criminal justice conference

An annual spring conference brought together the future of the criminal justice field.
Bluffton University hosted the Ohio Council of Criminal Justice Education annual conference on Friday. The event included breakout sessions, poster presentations, and an awards ceremony. A keynote speech was delivered by Nicole Dehner, executive director of the Office of Criminal Justice Services with the Ohio Department of Public Safety. A variety of topics were addressed such as rising mental health concerns in corrections along with law enforcement issues.
"We mostly invite students but there's also faculty doing presentations just to discuss current issues in corrections, law enforcement, substance abuse, mental health issues, and it gives the students an opportunity to do research and present their work to an audience which is good professionally for them."
With the field of criminal justice ever-changing, the conference gave students an opportunity to gain knowledge with the latest research being presented.
"That people pick up some information that they previously didn't have and current information especially since this is research that just occurred."
This is now the 20th year for the annual conference.
