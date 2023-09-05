Bluffton University is focusing on the emotional wellness of students with panel discussions

BLUFFTON, OH (WLIO) - Bluffton University is trying to open the conversation with their students to talk and learn about the importance of good mental health.
According to the World Health Organization, mental health conditions are increasing across the world, and this year Bluffton University will be exploring that topic through a series of forums. Experts from psychology, social work, and mental health therapy sat on the forum panel to talk about "Emotional Wellness". Emotional wellness can not only affect mental health but could impact physical health too. So, the panel wanted to start the discussion to get the students to think about the bigger picture when it comes to mental health.
"So we are at a place in our world today where mental health is at a critical level of need. Especially since we've all just survived together the pandemic and there is incredible difficulty with times of isolation and a lot of anxiety," says Dr. Laurel Neufeld Weaver, Bluffton University Assistant Professor of Social Work. "There is a lot of things happening in our world very fast, very quickly that we need to respond to and sometimes our human adoption doesn't keep up with all of the changes. And so, we need an open conversation in terms of mental health as thinking about it as the whole person."
Panelists want to make sure the students know they are seen, heard, and valued. The forum next Tuesday will focus on marketing and mental health.