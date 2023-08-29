Bluffton University kicks off its academic presentations

BLUFFTON, OH (WLIO) - Bluffton University holds an opening convocation to welcome new students into its academic community.
Tuesday's convocation marked the beginning of the school year's academic presentations, where students connect with experts and discuss various topics for an hour each week. The guest speaker, Thomas E. Lott, an experienced consultant, storyteller, investor, and mentor, also an alumnus of Bluffton University, delivered a presentation titled "On Becoming You". Lott emphasized the importance of maintaining a healthy identity within oneself, which the students greatly appreciated.
"One thing that students really said is they like to hear from alumni, they want to hear what those alumni have to say, how their Bluffton experience was, and how they can take their education that they get here and use it in their field afterwards. Another thing that students said they really wanted to hear about was mental health, so that's the focus of our forums for the whole year is how can we educate students on their mental health, show them the resources they have on and off campus and how they can become the best versions of themselves while they are here as students," stated Claire Clay, public relations and enrollment operations director.
Dr. Laurel Neufeld Weaver, Heather Koontz, and Michael Bailey will discuss emotional wellness with students in next week's presentation.