September 18, 2023 Press Release from Bluffton University: BLUFFTON, Ohio—Bluffton University has once again been named to the top tier of Midwest Regional Colleges in the “U.S. News & World Report” rankings released today.
The 2024 edition of the magazine’s “Best Colleges” guidebook ranks Bluffton 22 among comparable institutions in the Midwest region improving 14 spots from last year’s list. Now featured in the “U.S. News” rankings for 26 consecutive years, Bluffton has consistently ranked in the top tier of Midwest colleges.
Bluffton was also recognized in two additional areas with a ranking of nine in Best Value Schools for Midwest Regional Colleges and seven for Top Performers for Social Mobility in Midwest Regional Colleges.
“Bluffton University is proud to be honored once again by ‘U.S. News and World Report’ as an outstanding higher education institution,” said Robin Bowlus, vice president for advancement and enrollment management. “We are grateful for our faculty, staff and students who help make this achievement possible. This ranking simply shows the world what we already knew: Bluffton alumni are successful in their fields, acting as leaders at home, at work and in their communities.”
At Bluffton University, our sense of a greater purpose develops students of exceptional character and expansive vision. For more than 120 years, we’ve been learning, experiencing and bettering the world together.
Located on a 65-acre residential campus in northwest Ohio and lined with abundant natural beauty, Bluffton University offers more than 90 majors, minors and programs for undergraduate students. Bluffton also offers graduate programs in business administration (MBA), dietetics (MND), education (MAEd), organizational management (MAOM) and social work (MSW).
Founded in 1899 and affiliated with Mennonite Church USA, Bluffton graduates are prepared for life; 98 percent are employed, in graduate school or completing long-term service within six months of graduation.