Press Release from Bluffton University: BLUFFTON, Ohio—The Bluffton University art department will present the 55th Juried Student Exhibition April 11 through May 6 in the Grace Albrecht Gallery of Sauder Visual Arts Center. The exhibition is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. during the week and 1-5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
The exhibition will showcase work created this academic year by students in university art classes or supervised independent studies. Bluffton University students were able to enter up to three works in each of the following media: ceramics, glass, two-dimensional design, three-dimensional design, drawing, painting, photography, printmaking and sculpture. Up to five works could be submitted for computer generated artwork.
The Gregg Luginbuhl Awards, which includes a total of $550 in cash prizes donated by the Luginbuhl family, will be selected by Emily Jay, assistant professor of art at Ohio Northern University. A best of category award will be designated in each category along with honorable mentions made at the juror’s discretion. A special award, the Gregg Luginbuhl Award in Ceramics, will be chosen directly by the Luginbuhl family.
The late Gregg Luginbuhl was a professor of art and chair of the department at Bluffton for 30 years before he retired and was named professor emeritus in 2014. Gregg continued his father’s legacy of art education at Bluffton. Darvin Luginbuhl taught at Bluffton for 26 years and retired in 1984. Both professors were also Bluffton graduates.
A $100 prize for President Choice Award will be selected by Bluffton’s president, Jane Wood.