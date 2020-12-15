Bluffton University will stream 125th Messiah performance online

Despite health guidelines preventing large gatherings, Bluffton University will still pull off a huge tradition in their music department for a milestone year.
The school will perform its 125th show of the musical composition Messiah, but it will be online. The concert was filmed over several months in several locations and edited together to be live-streamed to the public. The music department's chair, Dr. Crystal Sellers Battle says they had to be very strategic to keep the annual event alive, which will include new digital media pieces this year.
“It’s just something that no matter how hard we try if we decide we want to do something else for Christmas, there’s still just this thread that wants the Messiah to be apart of what we do in December," says Battle. "It would almost feel like, for some people, Thanksgiving without turkey. Bluffton wouldn’t be Bluffton without December and a Messiah performance.”
Handel's Messiah will be streamed online at 4pm on Sunday, December 20th. To watch, visit the bluffton.edu/mus.