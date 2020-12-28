Bluffton Village Council looks to 2021 to continue village improvement

On Monday, Bluffton Village Council met for the final time in 2020 as they prepare for the new year.
Mayor Richard Johnson looked back on the year that was 2020, and states that there are plans in place to improve Bluffton in 2021.
"We've been able to get a lot of projects done, and of course we had a lot of projects put on delay for another year," explained Mayor Johnson. "Hopefully when this pandemic will eventually subside we can get back to some normalcy some street and sewer projects done... other than that, we have held our own."
Mayor Johnson also stated that they are looking in 2021 to start the 103 projects to improve the area from the railroad tracks to the county line.