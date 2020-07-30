Bob Cupp elected speaker of the Ohio House

A long time political figure from Lima, and in Columbus, is now speaker of the Ohio House.
Late Thursday afternoon, Republican lawmakers tabbed former State Supreme Court justice and current representative Bob Cupp to lead the House, replacing the speaker ousted amid a scandal. House members voted in favor of the veteran lawmaker from Lima, just hours after their historic, unanimous vote to remove Rep. Larry Householder as speaker because he was indicted in an alleged $60 million bribery scheme.
His colleagues believe the soft-spoken Cupp will bring the chamber something Householder could not: which is unity. Cupp told fellow lawmakers he likes to do his own gardening, cut his own grass, and doesn’t expect that to change. Speaker Cupp also promised to work to restore the public's trust in elected officials.
The House minority leader noted that every member of her Democratic caucus voted against him.