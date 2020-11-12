Bob Freisthler remembered with virtual candlelight memorial

A beloved Perry School music teacher is remembered virtually after his death earlier this week.
Bob Freisthler's family, friends, and students joined together online for a candlelight memorial because of COVID-19 restrictions. Perry Schools says he died of COVID complications Monday night. During the memorial, candles and his photos were set out with music in the background, and people described memories and left kind words for his family in the comment section.
Freisthler was the elementary school director and Shawnee UMC's choir director. Perry is offering support to students, staff, and family.