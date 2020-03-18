Update from Celina Police Department: The Montgomery County Coroner has positively identified the deceased to be 26 year old Tre Bilger of Celina. No other autopsy results are available. It will be several weeks for complete results. The Celina Police Department expresses sincere condolences to Tre’s family and loved ones. The investigation continues.
More information has been released about the body found in Grand Lake St. Marys.
Celina first responders were called out around 7 p.m. Tuesday night for reports of a body seen in the water near the lighthouse, off of Main Street. The body was an adult male and will be sent to Montgomery County Coroner to determine a cause of death as well as his identity. The police department is also investigating the disappearance of a Celina man, but they can not positively identify the body found in the water as the missing man. Both cases are still under investigation.