Bond issue to appear on November ballot for new Kenton 7-12 facility

Kenton City Schools have announced that a bond issue will appear on this year's ballot for a new building.
The school district announced that they are moving forward with the opportunity to build a new 7-12 facility on the schools' campus located on Silver Street.
The Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC) will be co-funding the cost of the project, with the bond issue presented to voters on November 2nd, 2021.
The building could mark the completion of a project that began with the construction of the Kenton Elementary School in an effort to provide updated services to students in the district.
An executive committee has been formed to promote the levy. The committee is planning on appearing in future community events.
The school district says that the building would be benefits such as having all students located on one campus with modern learning environments for all grade levels.
The bond issue will be listed on the ballot of a principal of $35,000,000, 6.48 mills, for 37 years.