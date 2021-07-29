Bond reduced for Lima man facing drug and shooting charges

A Lima man gets his bond reduced on a new drug charge and is looking at facing a jury next month on multiple charges.
Daquan Burse asked to get his bond reduced from $150,000 on a possession of a fentanyl-related substance charge. He was arrested while he was out on bond for two other cases. One of those cases involves trafficking heroin and the other for 2019 shooting at a house. The judge reduced his bond to $50,000, which will be added to the $100,000 bond he has already posted for the other two cases. All three of the cases are set to go to trial on August 17th.