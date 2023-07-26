Bond remains at $250,000 for man who drove through St. Marys home seriously injuring two

AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A man who seriously injured two people in St. Marys after driving through their house has his bond remain unchanged.
32-year-old Christopher Zumbroegel appeared in Auglaize Municipal Court for a bond hearing, where his bond remained at $250,000. Judge Andrew Augsburger pointed to the defendant having multiple OVI charges in the past four years as a reason for not changing his bond.
Zumbroegel is facing a charge of aggravated vehicular assault after he drove his car all the way through the house in St. Marys on North Spruce Street on July 22nd. The two adults who were in the house were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.