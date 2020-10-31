"Boo On The Moon" brings Halloween cheer to Armstrong Air & Space Museum

The Armstrong Air & Space Museum celebrated Halloween with an out of this world experience.
The 10th Annual "Boo on the Moon" was held on Saturday in Wapakoneta at the famous museum. Halloween decorations were set up throughout the exhibit halls, as well as special interactive rooms.
One such room was the Terrifying Tech Lab, where kids could enter and learn more about circuitry, as well as make their own lava lamps.
The Astor Theater was also decorated, making it look like a haunted pumpkin patch. Glowing pumpkins and skulls hung on the railing in the theater, while museum-goers could watch a light display of a haunted house, with bats and ghosts floating around the room.
A total of 300 goodie bags were also handed to children who attended the event.
"We still wanted to have an event for families in the area while still making sure we are following guidelines, protocols, things like that," said Logan Rex, a Museum Exhibit Specialist.
The event took months to plan according to museum staff. However, staff were quick to point the credit to volunteers who helped put the event together.
"We have a small cabaret of volunteers," said Greg Brown, an Experience Coordinator. "Very fine people, very motivated people, very passionate people, and they are part of our staff here. They really make it possible to put these events on."
The Wapakoneta Walmart donated candy to the museum to hand out to kids during the event.
Children who showed up in costume received half-off admission.