Book signing with proceeds going towards organization

A book signing event went on Monday afternoon for a good cause.
People got out to The Wine Merchant to attend a signing for the children’s book, “What DO They Say”, and were able to enjoy a free glass of wine if they had a copy or bought a copy of the book. “What DO They Say” is illustrated by Awakening Minds Art student John Doty and written by Tamera Rooney and Sarah Ricker. The proceeds from the book sales go to the organization, but the book also showcases the talent of the students in the Awakening Minds Art program.
Sarah Ricker, Board Vice President & Founding Director, Awakening Minds Art said, “It helps brings awareness to our organization. It showcases the beautiful artwork that our students have the ability to create. Our instructors do a really great job of breaking art down into its simplest form to create beautiful masterpieces that truly can be put in a beautiful book like this.”
You can purchase the book on their website awakeningmindsart.org.