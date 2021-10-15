Both Lima hospitals give update on their current situation with Covid-19

Although there have been headlines across the country about Covid-19 cases on a plateau, the hospitals in Lima are continuing to feel the pressure of the disease spreading in our area.
Friday, our news team got a chance to speak with representatives from both hospitals in Lima about their current situations with Covid-19 hospitalizations. They say that cases may have plateaued, but it still remains at a high plateau. Both Mercy Health-St. Rita's and Lima Memorial Health System says they've hired more staff, and are having them pick up extra shifts, but they continue to feel the strain of the increased cases in the region. Compared to last year when hospitals were getting toward max capacity, this situation is worse for both hospitals for multiple reasons.
"We did request an additional 10 ventilators about two weeks ago from the Ohio Department of Health which we received, and we are seeing with the delta variant people tend to be a little bit sicker and they do not turn around as fast so they stays are longer," said Dennis Morris, Chief Medical Officer at Lima Memorial Health System.
And on top of Covid patients needing longer stays, the hospitals don't have the opportunity to pause other hospital operations to focus on Covid patients.
"Remembering last year, when we had the opportunity to have many of our other functions closed or shuttered in order to respond to the Covid surge, this year we aren't in that situation. Not only do we have a lot of the typical patients that we see and are used to taking good, compassionate care of, but we also have that whole Covid population that is stacked on top of our normal population," commented Matt Owens, Chief Clinical Officer at Mercy Health-St. Rita's.
And as always, both doctors said the best thing the community can do to help out is to get the vaccine and remain vigilant with the other Covid-19 guidelines.