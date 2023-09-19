September 19, 2023 Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: BOWLING GREEN – The Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred today at approximately 6:43 a.m. on southbound Interstate 75 at the Devils Hole Road overpass.
The preliminary investigation showed a Chevrolet Cruze, operated by David F. Collins, 42, Chesterfield, Mich., drove off the right side of the roadway, behind the guardrail and struck the bridge support pillar for the Devils Hole Road overpass. The impact caused the engine to separate from the vehicle, catching the grass on fire.
Collins succumbed to fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Middleton Township Fire and EMS, Mid-County Ambulance District, B.G. Towing & Repair, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.
This incident remains under investigation.