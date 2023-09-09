Box City Homeless For a Night raises awareness and money to help homeless in Van Wert

VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - Multiple groups came together to raise awareness and money for homelessness in Van Wert.
The first-ever Box City: Homeless For a Night was held Saturday night through Sunday morning. The youth group from the local First United Methodist Church and members of the community were invited to sleep in cardboard boxes for the night to experience just a small fraction of what it's like to live without housing.
Local non-profits also came out to inform the public of the resources available and share some statistics for the city. For example, 171 people were identified as homeless in the last six months of 2022 alone. First United Methodist Church hopes participants leave with more empathy for homelessness.
"Some of them are like, 'Are we actually sleeping outside all night?' and we're like, yeah. 'What if it rains?' What if it rains and you're homeless? They make do, we'll go under the bandstand, we'll get under it and we'll figure out. I mean, that kind of will give them the real experience. It's a little bit cooler tonight, and that's not a bad thing. I think it'll give them more of the experience," said Sierra Shaffer, the high school youth director of the church.
Black Mark Mafia, Lloyd's Auto Care, and Van Wert Freedom Cruise also pitched in with antique cars on display and driving around Main Street to raise donations of money and items for the men's shelter Haven of Hope.