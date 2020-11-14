Boxing gym in Lima working toward building up our youth

A boxing gym in Lima that has been focusing on building up the youth in our community got a chance to showcase their members for a Super Saturday Boxing event.
Soldiers of Honor is a non-profit boxing organization in Lima that invites people of all ages to join the ring. Their Super Saturday Boxing event showcases their members and gives the community a chance to see what goes on at the gym.
At Soldiers of honor, it’s much more than teaching kids how to spar.
Veronica McLaurine, the co-owner of Soldiers of Honor Boxing says, “I think this gives them an outlet, it helps them connect with other youth in the community, and they have somebody they can look up to and talk to outside of their family and parents.”
Aaron McLaurine acts as a coach and a mentor when people step into his gym. For Super Saturday, he had the athletes showing off their talents for their friends and family with various drills and exercises.
Making these classes widely available for everyone in the community wouldn’t be possible without community sponsors and partnerships.
Brian Robertson, a partner to the gym and a pastor at Crossroads Church of God says, “To see the impact that this kind of one-on-one attention is giving them and, the confidence boost to see what they can do physically, mentally, and emotionally, it’s inspiring to be involved in and to be a part of.”
Soldiers of Honor is always trying to expand their membership. If you’re interested in getting involved or becoming a sponsor, you can call them at 419-204-8859.