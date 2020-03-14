Bradfield Community Center wants to ensure the community that we are taking steps to ensure the safety of those we serve. Effective immediately, all fitness classes, volleyball, pickleball and youth workouts are cancelled. We will continue with our monthly food distribution. Further information to follow regarding distribution and emergency food box process for this month.
As information continues to develop, we will make the necessary adjustments. Remember to continue to wash your hands and if you are sick, please stay home. They health of our community is our priority.