Bradfield Center starting drive to collect Lima City School uniforms

The Bradfield Community Center has started a donation drive to help parents and students in need.
The Lima City Schools Uniform Drive will be held from June 1st - July 23rd on Monday through Thursday from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. The drive aims to help parents have the necessary clothing for their kids as they attend Lima City Schools.
Organizers are accepting all sizes of new and gently used uniforms. The following are more specifics on the type of clothing accepting during the drive:
Pants: Khaki, Black, and Blue
Tops: Solid Colored Polo Shirts
Socks: Black and White
Two yellow bins have been set up in the Bradfield Center for residents to drop off clothing. The Bradfield Community Center is located at 550 S Collett St, Lima, OH 45805.