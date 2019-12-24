There was no shortage of Christmas spirit brought to the Lost Creek Health Center today(12/24/19), thanks to a Lima community center.
The women of Bradfield Community Center brought gifts, their singing voices, and their dance moves to the health care facility, all in the name of Christmas spirit. The community center had been collecting donated items to stuff stockings for the elderly patrons of Lost Creek. Through all the donations, they were able to stuff 45 stockings with hygiene products, blankets, snacks, and activities. The director of Bradfield says they want everyone to feel special this Christmas.
"Giving back to the community, by giving to our seniors who sometimes get left out in the Christmas holiday because we focus on those kids and the kids are definitely important," said Kesha Drake, executive director of Bradfield Community Center. "But we want to make sure our seniors are taken care of and they know that someone out there is thinking about them during the holiday season."
This was the first time Bradfield had done this. They hope to make it an annual event going to a different care facility each year.