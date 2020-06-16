Bradfield Community Center gradually opening their doors for programs to start back up

Bradfield Community Center (550 S Collett Street, Lima, Ohio 45805) is starting up programs after their hiatus due to coronavirus.
Tuesday, the “Pickle Ball” league was back on the court. The community center is planning to bring back classes slowly as their utmost concern is the safety of clients and seniors that use the facilities.
Executive Director Kesha Drake explains, “It’s going to be a slow move but as we start to open up there will be signs everywhere. We’ll be checking temperatures as people come in. There’s definitely going to be a lot more cleaning throughout the day. We’re just happy to have people back in.”
The “Pickle Ball” league players were excited to be back playing. They say it has been a long time and it felt great to get back into the swing of one of their favorite pastimes.
“Pickle Ball” player Dee Martin adds, “It’s wonderful to be back. I Couldn’t wait to get back here. It’s a wonderful game, number one up and coming sport. You make new friends and meet old friends here. It’s Just a wonderful game and good exercise.”
The “Pickle Ball” league meets Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 a.m. Bradfield will post on social media more programs as they start back up.