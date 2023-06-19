Bradfield Community Center is hosting a mom to mom breastfeeding support group

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's something that many new moms want to do but run into challenges making it difficult.

Bradfield Community Center is hosting a mom to mom breastfeeding support group

Breastfeeding comes naturally to some and brings headaches to others. The baby not latching and the lack of milk production are just a few problems they can face. To help, a free mom-to-mom lactose services support group meets on the second Monday of each month at the Bradfield Community Center. It gives moms a chance to talk with other moms about what they are going through.

Bradfield Community Center is hosting a mom to mom breastfeeding support group

"I think it's just nice that folks learn from each other too because sometimes it's nothing I say. It's somebody else with a 6-month-old baby that talks with a newborn mom and they can just exchange so much encouragement between them," said June Myers, lactation consultant.

Again, the support group meets on the second Monday of each month at 3 p.m. at the Bradfield Community Center located at 550 S Collett St, Lima, OH 45805.

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

I manage Your Hometown Stations' website and social media pages. Besides sharing press releases, I also help out the journalists with posting their content.