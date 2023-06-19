Bradfield Community Center is hosting a mom to mom breastfeeding support group

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's something that many new moms want to do but run into challenges making it difficult.
Breastfeeding comes naturally to some and brings headaches to others. The baby not latching and the lack of milk production are just a few problems they can face. To help, a free mom-to-mom lactose services support group meets on the second Monday of each month at the Bradfield Community Center. It gives moms a chance to talk with other moms about what they are going through.
"I think it's just nice that folks learn from each other too because sometimes it's nothing I say. It's somebody else with a 6-month-old baby that talks with a newborn mom and they can just exchange so much encouragement between them," said June Myers, lactation consultant.
Again, the support group meets on the second Monday of each month at 3 p.m. at the Bradfield Community Center located at 550 S Collett St, Lima, OH 45805.