Bradfield Community Center to stuff stockings for seniors

The Bradfield Community Center is planning to make the holidays brighter for local seniors.
For the last month, Bradfield has been accepting donations to fill up stockings for seniors that are living in nursing homes around the area. It's almost time for the stockings to be filled and delivered - and the center is asking the community to consider making a donation for the stockings, to do something nice for the elderly this holiday season.
"We always think of the children, and that’s very good that we always think of them, because they're our future, but without our elderly, we wouldn’t have a future, so we’re going to stuff stockings for them and take them out to them and deliver them to them personally," said Tesha Banks, program coordinator for the Bradfield Center.
If you would like to make a donation for the senior stockings, you still have time - donations can be dropped off at the Bradfield Community Center until this Friday, December 20.
Suggested items for the stockings include things like blankets and personal hygiene products.