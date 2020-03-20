Although we have already experienced some spring-like temperatures this month, spring officially began late Thursday night. Meteorologist Nathan Kitchens explains the meaning behind the spring equinox, and what we can expect as we head deeper into the spring season.
We can finally say goodbye to winter! The spring equinox took place Thursday night, occurring when the sun's direct rays cross the equator, and the entire planet receives nearly equal day and night. From this point forward, the northern hemisphere will begin experiencing longer day-time than night-time, while it's the opposite in the southern hemisphere.
Over the next month, we gain over 1 hour of daylight, while over the next 2 months we will gain nearly 2 1/2 hours of additional daylight, with more than 14 hours of daylight by May 20th.
More daylight and the increasing sun angle means warmer temperatures. Our normal high reaches the middle 60s by April 20th, with daily highs normally in the mid-70s by late May. On average, our first 70° day will occur before the end of March, and our first 80° day will normally occur by the late portion of April.
Looking at the spring forecast from the NOAA Climate Prediction Center, it is calling for above-normal temperatures, but it also looks wetter than normal. This could wreak havoc on area farmers getting out into their fields.
This warm and wet pattern has ruled 2020 so far. We are running more than 4° above normal year-to-date, while precipitation is running a whopping 4" above the normal. All signs point to this pattern continuing.