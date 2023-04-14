Breast cancer vaccine trial participant shares her experience

(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - In 2021, Cleveland Clinic launched a first-of-its-kind breast cancer vaccine trial designed to help prevent triple-negative breast cancer, the most aggressive and deadly form of the disease. And now, the very first participant in the trial is sharing her experience. Brittany Harris has more.
"Nobody on my mother's side or my father's side has previously had breast cancer that we know of, so it was quite a shock," stated Jennifer Davis, breast cancer survivor.
Jennifer Davis has been on quite the rollercoaster ride since being diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer back in 2018.
"The first thing that prompted me to go to the doctor is that I found a lump in my left breast," added Davis.
The mother of three says from there, she continued with more testing before eventually coming to Cleveland Clinic.
"She went through very aggressive and typical chemotherapy," commented Dr. Megan Kruse, Cleveland Clinic.
And by the time she was done with treatment, an opportunity came along to be part of the hospital's breast cancer vaccine trial – which aims to prevent triple-negative breast cancer by prompting the immune system to attack the tumor and keep it from growing.
"There is a window of time after a patient's diagnosis and treatment that they are eligible for this study, and thankfully Jen was still within that window and actually became our first patient who enrolled in the trial and got treated with the vaccine," explained Dr. Kruse.
Fast forward to now and Jennifer hasn't had any serious complications. She also remains cancer-free.
"The day I got the first vaccine, I was very excited. I really didn't think twice about it. And I've had people tell me, 'Well, you weren't too nervous?' and honestly I wasn't," said Davis.
And while Jennifer may not directly benefit from the vaccine. She takes pride in knowing it could help save lives in the future.
"Eventually one day down the road it could prevent triple-negative breast cancer altogether. So, to not have that anymore, I'm so hopeful," said Davis.