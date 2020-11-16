LIMA, Ohio - High winds on Sunday brought down trees and caused multiple power outages around the area. The peak wind gust in Lima reached an impressive 66mph! The entire area had gusts over 50 mph! Here is a compiled list of peak wind gusts on Sunday.
It will remain breezy to windy today, but no where near as intense as Sunday. Sustained winds will be between 15-20, gusting up to 30 mph. The good news is that we expect plenty of sunshine! Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s.
Another cold front will pass the area tonight which will tend to ramp up the winds and usher in colder air. Expect wind gusts near 30mph overnight. We will likely squeeze out enough moisture for a few sprinkles and snow flurries overnight into Tuesday morning.
Tuesday is flat out cold with gusty northwest winds and highs struggling to reach the low 40s. Wind chills will be in the upper 20s most of the day.
Temperatures will hit rock-bottom Wednesday morning with lower-middle 20s, then rapid changes. After highs in the 40s Wednesday, temperatures jump to the lower 60s Thursday. As we make this transition, this will be another windy set-up. We do not see anything as fierce as Sunday, but current data suggests gusts of 30-40mph on Thursday. Friday-Saturday are looking good with highs near 60° and mainly dry weather. Rain does appear likely by Sunday as another cold front passes.