Much brighter skies to end the work week with mainly dry weather. A few isolated showers will pass through the area from late morning to early afternoon (11am-3pm), but there will be many locations that stay dry. Skies will be mainly sunny as we head into the evening hours. Expect winds to become breezy by the afternoon with gusts up to 30mph.
High pressure brings a clear and quiet night to the area. Winds will rapidly decrease after sunset, and calm enough for frost to form late tonight. Ideal conditions for radiational cooling, as lows fall to the lower and middle 30s. Be sure to cover up any sensitive plants.
Just as quick as it cools tonight, temperatures warm rapidly on Saturday. Highs will reach the upper 60s for many, with our western areas crossing the 70s. Winds will also increase, with gusts by late afternoon reaching 30 to potentially 40mph. Temperatures only fall to the upper 50s Saturday night, then rise to near 80° Sunday afternoon. Not quite as windy, but still on the breezy side.
Shower chances will increase Sunday night, with scattered showers and storms in the forecast Monday and Tuesday. Shower chances should decrease and eventually end during the day Wednesday. Temperatures will cool off through the week, potentially only in the upper 50s by next Friday.