A very mild and breezy start to our Thursday with temperatures close to 50°. Daytime highs will top out in the middle 50s. A passing cold front will bring increased clouds and a slim shower chance late morning into early afternoon. Skies should clear for plentiful sunshine by late afternoon. A southwest wind this morning will shift to the northwest this afternoon. Gusts will reach up to 30 mph.
Colder air returns tonight with lows near freezing. Clear skies this evening turn mostly cloudy late.
A fast moving disturbance may bring a narrow band of snow showers or a mix to areas northeast of Lima Friday morning. Timing looks to from 6am to about 11am. Right now, the track keeps Lima totally dry, but areas like Findlay, Ottawa, Defiance and north could see isolated slick spots on roadways early Friday as a result. We will monitor for any shifts north or south in the track. Otherwise - most of the area stays dry with sunshine returning during the afternoon. Expect a large spread in highs from near 40° northeast to the lower 50s southwest. Lima's projected high is 48° - still a bit warmer than normal!
Saturday looks like a very sunny and quiet day! This is great news for the Hometown Stations annual Truckload of Toys event from noon to 2:30pm at Walmart on Allentown. It will be a seasonably chilly day with highs in the low to mid 40s. Sunday, the next cold front will cause widespread showers to develop by the afternoon hours. Highs will spike back into the 50s by Sunday evening.
Monday looks windy and sharply colder! Lows fall to near 20° by Tuesday morning. The next system from Tuesday night into Wednesday could produce light accumulating snow. All signs point to sharply warmer weather returning late next week.